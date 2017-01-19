*

-6.8°
Vent 11 noeuds ONO
      26 noeuds Raf
  Pression  1016 hpa

Annuaire téléphonique

0700f52fdb9b5801cd925e162716366f Suivante
Un lendemain de tempête
Florica Hutton

SoumettezSoumettez votre question

A votre avis En voir plus

Seriez-vous intéressé(e) par la vente de produits personnalisés à offrir pour bébés, enfants, adultes ?


Lire les résultats 0 réaction

Nous rappelons à nos chers internautes qu’ils ont la possibilité de proposer des sondages en ligne sur le portail Cheznoo.net. Vos contributions sont précieuses. Nous comptons sur vous afin d’animer votre portail.

Édito cheznoo.net En voir plus

On ne parlera plus de Postini mais de Proofpoint

Un nouveau service de protection contre les Virus et le SPAM

img_pub

Cinéma : à l'affiche En voir plus

Le 02/02/17 à 20h30
Saint-Pierre (CCS)
Le 26/01/17 à 20h30
Saint-Pierre (CCS)

Offres d'emploi, recrutements et concours En voir plus

Pole mploi International En voir plus

Regional - Terre-neuve et Labrador

    Missions de spécialistes, gardes pharmaceutiques :

    Faire-part En voir plus

    Joyeux Anniversaire Louka Joyeux anniversaire Joyeux Anniversaire Zachary Mariage anniversaire Joyeux Anniversaire Julie
    Publiez un faire-part

    A voir sur cheznoo.net En voir plus

    1961 Saint Pierre

    Documentaire sur Saint-Pierre et Miquelon réalisé par la télévision canadienne

    Liens commerciaux et publicité

    Publicité
      *

      Prochains vols d'Air Saint-Pierre © Flight Explorer, Inc.

      Ces informations ne sont qu'à titre indicatif
      Informations Autorisation de voyage électronique (AVE)

      Actualité internationale

      Événements du moment En voir plusPubliez votre événement

      Les petites annoncesPubliez votre petite annonce

      Quoi de neuf à Saint-Pierre et Miquelon ? Référencez une actu

      Revue des agences de presse et des médias en ligne En voir plus

      Du côté des médias anglophones En voir plus

      • Walter Hachborn co-founded Canadian chain Home Hardware - theglobeandmail.com
        In a classic tale of Canadian bootstrappery, Walter Hachborn began in the hardware business as a 16-year-old stock boy at Hollinger Hardware in rural St. Jacobs, Ont., sweeping floors for $8 a week (half of which went to his mother for room and board). A dozen years later, Mr. Hachborn and two partners bought the store.
      • Letter: A war on people — lessons of Prohibition - thetelegram.com
        By the end of the 19th century, the Temperance Movement and the Progressive Era had acquired considerable political strength based on a simple but fallacious idea: that the human condition can be improved through vigorous and persuasive government involvement in the economy, and society generally.
      • Big Year for this birdwatcher - capecodtimes.com
        A bird lover from Seattle, Washington, who crossed the country in a Subaru Outback and spent the last day of the year at Race Point, has broken a record in the American Birding Association's Big Year competition.
      • Five military events occurring on Christmas - ameriforce.net
        Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays on earth. But that doesn’t mean that conflicts simply freeze every December 25th. Here’s a look at some of the major military events that have fallen on Christmas, a date with a surprisingly rich history.
      • Language school plans additional programming for new year - nooga.com
        The Chattanooga School of Language is expanding offerings to meet the demands of growing interest and need for language learning among adults, children and professionals.